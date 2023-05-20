UrduPoint.com

PNCA Holds Clay Workshop Titled 'Art For Therapy'

Umer Jamshaid Published May 20, 2023

Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Saturday orchestrated a one-day clay workshop titled 'Art for Therapy' aiming to promote mental wellbeing of the society through realm of arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts on Saturday orchestrated a one-day clay workshop titled 'Art for Therapy' aiming to promote mental wellbeing of the society through realm of arts.

During the workshop, more than fifty participants including children and adults learnt the basic techniques of sculpture making, direct cast method with the use of plaster of paris and different patterns, objects and designs.

Clay was a material with diverse applications that can be morphed and manipulated in numerous ways, to bring all the ideas to life, said Malailka Saqib, a participant in the workshop while talking to APP.

"The workshop successfully introduced participants to what clay is, how to work with it, the various ways it can be formed, tips on molding and casting it and getting the best finish possible," she added.

The workshop was conducted by Noor Fatima, a visual artist by profession with a major in sculpture. She graduated from National College of Arts in 2017 and is working successfully in the field of Fine Arts since then.

She gave a demo before the commencement of the workshop and guided the participants throughout.

The workshop is the permanent feature of PNCA which is held every month.

