PNCA Holds Event To Mark Christmas Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2023 | 11:15 PM

Diverse communities came together to foster interfaith harmony at an event arranged by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday to mark the Christmas celebrations

Federal Minister Jamal Shah, who was the chief guest, extended warm Christmas wishes to the Christian community while stressing on national unity.

Federal Minister Jamal Shah, who was the chief guest, extended warm Christmas wishes to the Christian community while stressing on national unity.

Condemning Israel's ongoing barbaric actions and war crimes in Palestine, he drew the world attention towards the humanitarian crisis in the wake of lack of water, electricity, medicine, fuel, and food in Gaza.

The minister urged the Muslim Ummah to stay united and stressed the importance of following the message of Allama Muhammad Iqbal "Ek Hun Muslim Haram Ki Pasbani Ke Liye" for maintaining sanctity.

Earlier, PNCA Director General Ayub Jamali welcomed the guests.

Renowned opera singer Saira Peter through her performance gave messages of peace, love, and global solidarity, particularly in support of the Palestinians facing Israeli aggression. A vibrant mix of Christmas songs added a festive touch to the celebrations.

Saira Peter expressed the commitment that she would continue to represent diverse perspectives through her singing.

During Vince Moore's performance, the audience echoed enthusiastic chants.

The event featured special programmes, including a Christmas cake cutting ceremony and a Christmas tree folk dance.

The ceremony saw active participation from the Christian community and local audience members, fostering a sense of togetherness.

