Open Menu

PNCA Holds National Naat Competition To Revive Original Forms Of Naat Recitation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2023 | 09:58 PM

PNCA holds National Naat Competition to revive original forms of Naat Recitation

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday held its 2nd National Naat Competition to revive the original forms and features of Naat recitation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday held its 2nd National Naat Competition to revive the original forms and features of Naat recitation.

The competition was organized in three categories: girls and boys aged 12-17 years (Category I), boys aged 18-25 years (Category II), and girls aged 18-25 years (Category III).

The competition was highly acclaimed, with 299 contestants from all over Pakistan participating. Out of these, 51 contestants were selected for the final round.

Abudul Rehman Farooqi, renowned poet and former Director (Religious Affairs) Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Islamabad, was the chief guest of the competition. He appreciated PNCA's initiative to promote Naat recitation and urged it to encourage Naat khawans on a regular basis.

The competition saw impressive performances from participants in all three categories. In Category I, Mohammad Fahad from Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured the 1st position, demonstrating his exceptional skills. Sania Sabri from Hyderabad, Sindh claimed the 2nd position, while the 3rd position was achieved by Shayan ul islam from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Moving on to Category II, it was Sabrina Bukhari from Rawalpindi, Punjab who clinched the 1st position, showcasing her remarkable talent.

In the 2nd position, we had Shumayla Fareedoon, also hailing from Rawalpindi, Punjab. Kainat Tariq Kiani from Islamabad, Punjab, achieved the 3rd position in this category.

Category III was equally competitive, with Hafiz Saad Ali from Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir emerging as the 1st position holder. Hasaan Ahmed from Wah Cantt, Punjab secured the 2nd position, displaying his impressive skills. The 3rd position in Category III was attained by Danish Fareed from Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The winners were honored with cash prizes, a token of recognition for their outstanding achievements. The awards were presented by Ayoub Jamali, Director General of PNCA, Islamabad, and Abdul Rehman Farooqi, further celebrating the talent and dedication of these exceptional individuals.

In his concluding remarks, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali announced that PNCA will hold a national Naat competition every year to revive the original forms and features of Naat recitation. He thanked and congratulated all the participants, guests, and jury members.

Overall, the National Naat Competition was a successful event that helped to promote Naat recitation and revive its original forms and features.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Punjab Hyderabad Rawalpindi Haripur Mirpur Azad Jammu And Kashmir Event All From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

5 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

6 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

7 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

8 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

9 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

9 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

9 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

9 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan