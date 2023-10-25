PNCA holds National Naat Competition to revive original forms of Naat Recitation

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday held its 2nd National Naat Competition to revive the original forms and features of Naat recitation

The competition was organized in three categories: girls and boys aged 12-17 years (Category I), boys aged 18-25 years (Category II), and girls aged 18-25 years (Category III).

The competition was highly acclaimed, with 299 contestants from all over Pakistan participating. Out of these, 51 contestants were selected for the final round.

Abudul Rehman Farooqi, renowned poet and former Director (Religious Affairs) Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation, Islamabad, was the chief guest of the competition. He appreciated PNCA's initiative to promote Naat recitation and urged it to encourage Naat khawans on a regular basis.

The competition saw impressive performances from participants in all three categories. In Category I, Mohammad Fahad from Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa secured the 1st position, demonstrating his exceptional skills. Sania Sabri from Hyderabad, Sindh claimed the 2nd position, while the 3rd position was achieved by Shayan ul islam from Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Moving on to Category II, it was Sabrina Bukhari from Rawalpindi, Punjab who clinched the 1st position, showcasing her remarkable talent.

In the 2nd position, we had Shumayla Fareedoon, also hailing from Rawalpindi, Punjab. Kainat Tariq Kiani from Islamabad, Punjab, achieved the 3rd position in this category.

Category III was equally competitive, with Hafiz Saad Ali from Mirpur, Azad Jammu and Kashmir emerging as the 1st position holder. Hasaan Ahmed from Wah Cantt, Punjab secured the 2nd position, displaying his impressive skills. The 3rd position in Category III was attained by Danish Fareed from Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The winners were honored with cash prizes, a token of recognition for their outstanding achievements. The awards were presented by Ayoub Jamali, Director General of PNCA, Islamabad, and Abdul Rehman Farooqi, further celebrating the talent and dedication of these exceptional individuals.

In his concluding remarks, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali announced that PNCA will hold a national Naat competition every year to revive the original forms and features of Naat recitation. He thanked and congratulated all the participants, guests, and jury members.

Overall, the National Naat Competition was a successful event that helped to promote Naat recitation and revive its original forms and features.