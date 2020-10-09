UrduPoint.com
PNCA Holds Opening Ceremony Of Divvy Film Festival

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 06:01 PM

PNCA holds opening ceremony of Divvy Film Festival

Director General, Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Fauzia Saeed on Friday said PNCAwas striving hard for revival of film & Cinema in Pakistan by taking various steps to boost film industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Director General, Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA), Fauzia Saeed on Friday said PNCAwas striving hard for revival of film & Cinema in Pakistan by taking various steps to boost film industry. Addressing the participants at the opening ceremony of the Divvy PNCA film Festival, she informed that PNCA announced a Film Diploma Course which aimed to streamline film industry on modern lines.

She said that this Film festival will include more than 20 independent films, documentaries, feature films, short films, fiction films and animations.������������������������������������ She said that�the festival will celebrate the breadth and depth of independent films being made by dedicated and talented filmmakers.

She said that certain films will be premiering for the first time in the Festival adding that each Friday evening has been carefully curated to create a thoughtful experience for the viewer with a film making discussion.On inaugural day, Song of Lahore, by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy, Darling by Saim Sadiq, Burka Avenger anti-cult by Haroon, and K2 and the Invisible Footmen by Iara Lee were screened.

