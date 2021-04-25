PNCA holds Punjabi Hamdiya and Naatiya Mushaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan academy of Letters(PAL) organized an online "Punjabi Hamdiya and Naatiya Mushaira" in connection with the holy month of Ramazan.

Renowned literary figures across the country participated in the virtual event including Dr. Riaz Majeed (Faisalabad). Dr. Akhtar Sindhu (Lahore), Dr. Razzaq Shahid (Lahore), Qari Sadiq Jamil (Lahore) and Sultan Mahmood (Lahore).

On the occasion Chairman, PAL Dr. Yousuf Khushk presented the welcome address. Whereas the event was moderated by Murli Chauhan. Poets from all over the country recited Hamdiy and Naatiya poetry in Punjabi.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk, Chairman, PAL, in his introductory remarks, said PAL has scheduled to organize Hamdia and Naat poetry recitals in different Pakistani languages during the holy month of Ramazan.

This "Punjabi Hamdia and Natia Mushaira" was the first in the series, he said adding, the oldest poetic tradition in the Punjabi language was in the form of Sofia's words.

In the twelfth and thirteenth centuries AD, Punjabi poetry seemed to have started in the form of the words of Baba Farid Ganj Shukar.

Baba Farid Ganj Shukar has the honor of being the first great Punjabi poet, he further said adding, his words were compiled by the Sikhs in their religious book Granth Sahib after his death. In his words, the world and the luxuries are instructed to be free from all adornments and to seek refuge in God.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said in the sixteenth century AD, the words of Shah Hussain and later Sultan Bahu, Mian Muhammad Bakhsh, Waris Shah and Bulleh Shah showed the forms of Punjabi Hamdia poetry.

In Sufi Hamdiya poetry, there is a tendency towards unity of thought which is characteristic of all the mystical traditions of the subcontinent. He said today there were a large number of Punjabi writers who were like colorful flowers in the garden of poetry.

In the Mushaira Prof. Abbas Mirza (Lahore), Dr. Saadat Ali Saqib (Lahore), Dr. Arshad Iqbal Arshad (Lahore), Dr. Sughra Ahmed Saghar (Lahore), Dr. Fauzia Tabassum (Lahore), Sarfraz Safi (Lahore), Prof. Riaz Qadri (Mushaera). Faslababad), Ali Josha (Lahore) and others presented Hamdiya & Naatiya Poetry in Punjabi.