UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Holds Series Of Musical Programs Titled "Raagistan"

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 05:10 PM

PNCA holds Series of Musical Programs titled

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Saturday launched a series of colorful musical programs named "Raagistan".                                                  Addressing the participants,DG PNCA, Dr Fauzia Saeed said that this series is aimed to revive the traditional aspects of classical music like khayal, thumri and kafi giaki etc.   She said that PNCA was striving hard to promote the classical music awareness among the young lot but also" to provide an opportunity of listening quality music for the classic lovers. She said that this venture will be a milestone in order to pay tribute to the legendary classical singers and a source of encouragement for their upcoming generation who is custodian of that precious art form.

She said that PNCA is looking forward to organize more programs of this series in near future to revive the rich classical art form.

Famous classical singer from Iconic "Jalandhar Family" Mr. Akbar Ali was the lead performer of that evening accompanied by the renowned flutist Hassan Badshah and a bunch of some extremely talented musicians. He showed an excellent exhibition of Khayal, thumri and kaafi gaiki .

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Young Lead Family From Love

Recent Stories

Comprehensive roadmap to discover, nurture and dev ..

56 minutes ago

UAE Participated in Indian Ocean-wide Tsunami Exer ..

1 hour ago

UAE presents government strategy and innovation at ..

1 hour ago

FNC, AIPU call coordinating Arab parliamentary eff ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber awards winners of 2nd edition of ..

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,491 new COVID-19 cases, 1,826 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.