PNCA Holds Series Of Musical Programs Titled "Raagistan"

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Saturday launched a series of colorful musical programs named "Raagistan". Addressing the participants,DG PNCA, Dr Fauzia Saeed said that this series is aimed to revive the traditional aspects of classical music like khayal, thumri and kafi giaki etc. She said that PNCA was striving hard to promote the classical music awareness among the young lot but also" to provide an opportunity of listening quality music for the classic lovers. She said that this venture will be a milestone in order to pay tribute to the legendary classical singers and a source of encouragement for their upcoming generation who is custodian of that precious art form.

She said that PNCA is looking forward to organize more programs of this series in near future to revive the rich classical art form.

Famous classical singer from Iconic "Jalandhar Family" Mr. Akbar Ali was the lead performer of that evening accompanied by the renowned flutist Hassan Badshah and a bunch of some extremely talented musicians. He showed an excellent exhibition of Khayal, thumri and kaafi gaiki .