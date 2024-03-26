PNCA hosting painting competition themed “land & People of Pakistan”

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is hosting a drawing and painting competition themed ‘Land and People of Pakistan’ for individuals aged 6 to 25 years.

The competition was specially being organized in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations.

Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayoub Jamali told APP that the purpose of this competition is to engage the youth in healthy activities along with educating them about the beauty of our country.

He said that interested young artists should submit their artwork on A4 size paper till March 27, 2024.

He said that PNCA is taking various initiatives to facilitate youth with healthy activities on special occasions like Pakistan Day celebrations.