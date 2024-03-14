PNCA hosts calligraphy art exhibition to commemorate Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) In a tribute to the holy month of Ramadan, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday unveiled a captivating Calligraphy Exhibition at the National Art Gallery in Islamabad.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Ms. Humaira Ahmed a Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division along with Director General PNCA, M. Ayoub Jamali, that witnessed a diverse audience eager to explore the profound significance of calligraphy in Islamic

This exhibition will showcase a remarkable collection of calligraphic artworks from the permanent collection of PNCA at National Art Gallery in Islamabad. The event witnessed a diverse audience eager to explore the exquisite world of calligraphy by the remarkable artists.

The art of calligraphy holds a profound significance in Islamic art and culture, serving not only as a form of artistic expression but also as a means of spiritual devotion and communication. Rooted in the rich tradition of Islamic art, calligraphy has flourished over centuries, evolving into various styles and forms across different regions.

The history of calligraphy in the Islamic world dates back to the early days of islam when the Quran was revealed to Prophet Muhammad (SAW). The intricate and ornate scripts used to transcribe the Quran became a central focus of artistic expression, embodying the beauty and reverence of Islamic teachings.

In the context of Pakistani history, several prominent calligraphers have left an indelible mark on the art form, contributing to its enduring legacy. Among these luminaries is Sadequain, widely regarded as one of Pakistan's most celebrated calligraphers and artists. His dynamic and innovative approach to calligraphy, characterized by bold strokes and expressive forms, has earned him international acclaim.

Ahmed Khan is another distinguished figure in Pakistani calligraphy, known for his mastery of classical styles and meticulous attention to detail. His works reflect a deep appreciation for the traditional techniques and aesthetics of Islamic calligraphy.

Hanif Ramay, Ismail Gulgee, Rana Riaz, Aslam Kamal, and Amin Gulgee are also revered Names in the realm of Pakistani calligraphy, each bringing their unique style and interpretation to the art form. Their contributions have not only enriched the cultural heritage of Pakistan but have also inspired generations of aspiring artists.

The exhibition also includes the paintings of Mr. Elahi Bux Matee, who has over five decades of experience in the field, stands as an extraordinary calligrapher, honored with both national and international awards for his contributions to the art form.

Mr. Rasheed Butt, recipient of the Presidents Pride of Performance award, is renowned for his serenading illumination techniques, making him the first person in Pakistan to incorporate illuminations into his calligraphic works. His artworks, characterized by their elegance and intricacy, stand as a testament to his exceptional skill and creativity.

Nasir Khan Seemab's remarkable calligraphies, also featured in the exhibition, stand as a prominent part of the PNCA permanent collection, further enriching the cultural heritage of Pakistan.

The exhibition will provide visitors with a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty and spiritual essence of calligraphy, as expressed by these talented artists. Attendees can expect to encounter a diverse range of calligraphic styles and techniques, offering insight into the rich artistic tradition of the Islamic world.

The exhibition will remain open to the public throughout the month of Ramadan, with daily viewing hours from 9:00 am till 3:00 pm. Please note that the gallery will be closed on Fridays and Saturdays.

We extend a warm invitation to art enthusiasts, cultural connoisseurs, and the general public to join us in celebrating the beauty of calligraphy and the spirit of Ramadan at the National Art Gallery Islamabad.