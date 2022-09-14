UrduPoint.com

PNCA Hosts Generative Art Exhibition On Evolution Of Art In Digital Times

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2022 | 06:00 PM

PNCA hosts generative art exhibition on evolution of art in digital times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday hosted a first-of-a-kind generative art exhibition, "Codes goes in, Art comes out" by Sana Muiz and Muhammad Muiz.

A highly known visual artist and an art educationist Farah Mahmood inaugurated the show, which aimed at giving the audiences a better understanding of how art was evolving in modern and digital times.

The chief guest said: "Generative art is truly working with the essence of what shapes our worlds, physical and digital. Coding is at the heart of generative art, and our lives are constantly built by it. The artistic exploration of code and how it can re-imagine and be re-purposed is critical.

Generative art is one big step in that direction." The artists belonging to the fields of business and psychology dreamed of perusing art in one way or another, she said, adding that now they had started peregrination with Generative Art that could make their artwork more strong and aesthetic.

The show was heavily visited by a large number of audience, including artists, students, VIPs, government officials, and press and media.

PNCA spokesperson said it was a great honor for the council to host the important exhibition and to celebrate a digital era of the arts.

Related Topics

Pakistan Business Farah Media Government

Recent Stories

No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt ..

No relief for public in sight as IMF demands govt to increase gas tariff ahead o ..

34 minutes ago
 Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

Kohli, Hasaranga move up in ICC T20I ranking

50 minutes ago
 "Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after ..

"Terrorism case is a joke," says Imran Khan after appearance before JIT

2 hours ago
 Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relie ..

Federal, Provincial Govts working to provide relief to people in flood-affected ..

3 hours ago
 Ushna Shah gives important message to â€˜men'

Ushna Shah gives important message to â€˜men'

4 hours ago
 Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

Iran wants close diplomatic ties with UAE

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.