Open Menu

PNCA Hosts Handmade Papermaking Workshop On Students Demand

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PNCA hosts Handmade Papermaking Workshop on students demand

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted a Handmade Papermaking Workshop by Zahid-ur-Rehman at the National Art Gallery on Sunday.

The workshop was organized on special request for a large group of 100+ students from Art Society of the Foundation University school of Health Sciences (FUSH) Rawalpindi. It provided a hands-on introduction to the art of handmade paper, emphasizing sustainability and traditional craftsmanship.

The participants engaged in the creative process of making paper from recyclable materials such as waste paper, plants, flowers and leaves. Under the expert guidance of skilled instructors, the attendees learned to transform everyday items into beautiful, handcrafted sheets of paper.

The participants explored traditional papermaking techniques, focusing on the reuse of recyclable materials. Designed for beginners, the session offered a practical, ‘do-it-yourself’ approach to learning.

“This workshop was part of our ‘Art for Therapy’ series, which aims to merge artistic expression with mental health benefits,” said Ms. Mariam Ahmed, Director Visual Arts Division PNCA.

“We are delighted to offer this enriching experience, promoting both creativity and wellbeing”, she said

By the end of the day, participants left with their own handcrafted paper creations, a testament to their creative efforts and the workshop’s focus on sustainable art practices.

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is dedicated to promoting art and culture across the nation.

One of its top priorities is to encourage art practice through community outreach programs, such as "Art for Therapy."

This initiative harnesses the therapeutic power of art to support mental well-being and foster creativity within our communities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rawalpindi Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024

9 hours ago
 Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on retur ..

Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland

24 hours ago
 Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam ..

Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)

1 day ago
 GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T- ..

GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts

1 day ago
 Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in ..

Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan

1 day ago
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child

1 day ago
 IHC expresses serious concerns over state institut ..

IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..

1 day ago
 Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape ..

Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case

1 day ago
 Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via speci ..

Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight

1 day ago
 Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan