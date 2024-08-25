PNCA Hosts Handmade Papermaking Workshop On Students Demand
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) hosted a Handmade Papermaking Workshop by Zahid-ur-Rehman at the National Art Gallery on Sunday.
The workshop was organized on special request for a large group of 100+ students from Art Society of the Foundation University school of Health Sciences (FUSH) Rawalpindi. It provided a hands-on introduction to the art of handmade paper, emphasizing sustainability and traditional craftsmanship.
The participants engaged in the creative process of making paper from recyclable materials such as waste paper, plants, flowers and leaves. Under the expert guidance of skilled instructors, the attendees learned to transform everyday items into beautiful, handcrafted sheets of paper.
The participants explored traditional papermaking techniques, focusing on the reuse of recyclable materials. Designed for beginners, the session offered a practical, ‘do-it-yourself’ approach to learning.
“This workshop was part of our ‘Art for Therapy’ series, which aims to merge artistic expression with mental health benefits,” said Ms. Mariam Ahmed, Director Visual Arts Division PNCA.
“We are delighted to offer this enriching experience, promoting both creativity and wellbeing”, she said
By the end of the day, participants left with their own handcrafted paper creations, a testament to their creative efforts and the workshop’s focus on sustainable art practices.
Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is dedicated to promoting art and culture across the nation.
One of its top priorities is to encourage art practice through community outreach programs, such as "Art for Therapy."
This initiative harnesses the therapeutic power of art to support mental well-being and foster creativity within our communities.
