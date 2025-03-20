PNCA hosts “Mirror to the Soul” – a captivating portrait exhibition by Chinese Artist Professor, Zhao Yingming

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has inaugurated a mesmerizing portrait exhibition, “Mirror to the Soul" on Thursday, showcasing the remarkable works of renowned Chinese artist Professor Zhao Yingming.

The exhibition, organized in collaboration with ForArtSake, will remain open to the public until March 25, 2025.

The exhibition was inaugurated by Mr. Mohamed Yahya, UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Pakistan, alongside M Ayoub Jamali, Director General of PNCA, and various distinguished dignitaries, artists, and students.

Curated by Amna Pataudi and Rahat Naveed Masood, the exhibition presents an extraordinary collection of 60 sketches and paintings, all completed within just two months. Professor Zhao, currently pursuing a PhD in Intangible Culture at the National University of education, Pakistan, belongs to a family with an illustrious 700-year artistic legacy.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Yahya praised the artist, the curators, and PNCA for their efforts in promoting cross-cultural artistic exchange.

He emphasized the role of art in strengthening ties between Pakistan and China, commending PNCA’s dedication to providing a platform for both local and international talent.

Professor Zhao’s exhibition highlights his exceptional ability to capture not just the physical likeness of his subjects but the depth of their souls. His masterful technique, characterized by delicate shading and subtle color palettes, brings an emotional depth to each portrait. The collection includes portraits of prominent Pakistani artists, as well as previews of his upcoming work in Nepal, Pakistan, and China.

During the inauguration, Mr. Yahya expressed gratitude to Professor Zhao for sketching his portrait in record time, further underscoring the artist’s extraordinary skill and dedication.

PNCA continues to play a pivotal role in fostering cultural dialogue and artistic appreciation.

The “Mirror to the Soul” exhibition stands as a testament to this mission, offering an inspiring experience for artists, students, and art enthusiasts alike.