Open Menu

PNCA Hosts Thrilling Collaboration With Nomad Gallery To Complement Safar Exhibition

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2023 | 08:46 PM

PNCA hosts thrilling collaboration with Nomad Gallery to complement Safar Exhibition

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has hosted a captivating series of artist talks, featuring renowned artists Masood A. Khan, Ubaid Syed, and S. Faraz Ali, in collaboration with Nomad Gallery to complement the highly anticipated art exhibition, "Safar: Journey of Mavericks."

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has hosted a captivating series of artist talks, featuring renowned artists Masood A. Khan, Ubaid Syed, and S. Faraz Ali, in collaboration with Nomad Gallery to complement the highly anticipated art exhibition, "Safar: Journey of Mavericks.".

The event served as a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts, students, educators, and prominent figures from the art community to delve deeper into the creative processes, inspirations, and experiences that shaped the remarkable artworks displayed in the Safar Exhibition: Journey of the Mavericks exhibition, said a news release issue here on Friday.

In a riveting discussion led by the three extraordinary artists, Masood A. Khan, celebrated for his paintings capturing the essence of cultural diversity, shared the stories behind his thought-provoking pieces.

Ubaid Syed, whose work seamlessly blends traditional techniques with contemporary themes, provided a glimpse into his innovative approach to art-making. S. Faraz Ali discussed the intricate concepts and emotions embedded within his creations.

The collaboration between PNCA and Nomad Gallery allowed attendees to engage directly with the artists, posing questions and exploring the narratives woven into the "Safar exhibition".

The event served as a platform for meaningful dialogue, fostering a sense of community and appreciation for the arts.

The artist talks provided a platform for meaningful engagement, as attendees eagerly posed questions and explored the narratives woven into the Safar exhibition. The event served as a reminder of the power of art to transcend boundaries and foster a sense of community

The Safar exhibition, which opened to the public on October 20, features a captivating array of artworks that reflect the diverse perspectives and artistic expressions of Masood A. Khan, Ubaid Syed, and S. Faraz Ali. The exhibition will run until October 26, providing art enthusiasts and visitors with the opportunity to explore the rich tapestry of creativity showcased by these talented artists.

Moreover, to further promote Safar: Journey of the Mavericks, PNCA has planned exciting creative demos and workshops by the three artists on October 22, where the artists will be sharing their unique narratives and creative processes of creating brilliant art pieces.

Related Topics

Pakistan October Event From

Recent Stories

LHC orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

LHC orders action against smoke-emitting vehicles

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police and Environment Agency – Abu D ..

Abu Dhabi Police and Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi carry out a Tabletop Exer ..

8 minutes ago
 National Career Exhibition wraps up successful 25t ..

National Career Exhibition wraps up successful 25th edition at Expo Centre Sharj ..

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Internet City and Korea National IT Industry ..

Dubai Internet City and Korea National IT Industry Promotion Agency sign MoU to ..

9 minutes ago
 Sri Lankan Army Commander lauds Pak Army's success ..

Sri Lankan Army Commander lauds Pak Army's successes in operations for regional ..

10 minutes ago
 117 Engineering students show compassion through b ..

117 Engineering students show compassion through blood donation

8 minutes ago
SMBBMU organizes awareness session regarding breas ..

SMBBMU organizes awareness session regarding breast cancer

7 minutes ago
 JCP approves nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat as ..

JCP approves nomination of Justice Irfan Saadat as SC judge

7 minutes ago
 PM arrives in Islamabad after concluding his visit ..

PM arrives in Islamabad after concluding his visit to China

7 minutes ago
 Rs.379.1 mln fine imposed on 3049 power pilferers ..

Rs.379.1 mln fine imposed on 3049 power pilferers in 42 days

7 minutes ago
 Israel army orders evacuation of northern city aft ..

Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

26 minutes ago
 Biden requests $106 bln package, including Ukraine ..

Biden requests $106 bln package, including Ukraine, Israel funds

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan