PNCA hosts thrilling collaboration with Nomad Gallery to complement Safar Exhibition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has hosted a captivating series of artist talks, featuring renowned artists Masood A. Khan, Ubaid Syed, and S. Faraz Ali, in collaboration with Nomad Gallery to complement the highly anticipated art exhibition, "Safar: Journey of Mavericks.".

The event served as a unique opportunity for art enthusiasts, students, educators, and prominent figures from the art community to delve deeper into the creative processes, inspirations, and experiences that shaped the remarkable artworks displayed in the Safar Exhibition: Journey of the Mavericks exhibition, said a news release issue here on Friday.

In a riveting discussion led by the three extraordinary artists, Masood A. Khan, celebrated for his paintings capturing the essence of cultural diversity, shared the stories behind his thought-provoking pieces.

Ubaid Syed, whose work seamlessly blends traditional techniques with contemporary themes, provided a glimpse into his innovative approach to art-making. S. Faraz Ali discussed the intricate concepts and emotions embedded within his creations.

The collaboration between PNCA and Nomad Gallery allowed attendees to engage directly with the artists, posing questions and exploring the narratives woven into the "Safar exhibition".

The event served as a platform for meaningful dialogue, fostering a sense of community and appreciation for the arts.

The event served as a reminder of the power of art to transcend boundaries and foster a sense of community

The Safar exhibition, which opened to the public on October 20, features a captivating array of artworks that reflect the diverse perspectives and artistic expressions of Masood A. Khan, Ubaid Syed, and S. Faraz Ali. The exhibition will run until October 26, providing art enthusiasts and visitors with the opportunity to explore the rich tapestry of creativity showcased by these talented artists.

Moreover, to further promote Safar: Journey of the Mavericks, PNCA has planned exciting creative demos and workshops by the three artists on October 22, where the artists will be sharing their unique narratives and creative processes of creating brilliant art pieces.