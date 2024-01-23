Open Menu

PNCA Ignites Theatrical Passion With Three-Day Workshop

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2024 | 10:07 PM

PNCA ignites theatrical passion with Three-Day workshop

In a bid to nurture the flames of artistic fervour, the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) orchestrated a three-day theater workshop at the PNCA Lecture Hall here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) In a bid to nurture the flames of artistic fervour, the Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) orchestrated a three-day theater workshop at the PNCA Lecture Hall here on Tuesday.

This educational initiative, organized by the Department of Repertory Theater, unfolded under the expert guidance of Muhammad Waqar Azeem, the program organizer of PNCA Drama Section. With doors wide open to young enthusiasts and aspiring artists, the workshop aimed to impart artistic training and foster a deep appreciation for the theatrical craft.

Kicking off with an inspiring address from Samiullah Baloch, the Director of Performing Arts at PNCA, the workshop drew in a diverse crowd of participants, including students, youth, and media professionals. Baloch underscored the profound role of theater in society, emphasizing its power to expose societal flaws and create a balanced narrative. The PNCA, as the guardian of cultural expression, consistently champions such initiatives to propel the art of theater forward.

Breaking barriers, the workshop welcomed approximately 60 participants, with 25 women among them. What set this initiative apart was its commitment to inclusivity — the workshop did not impose any participation fees, making the world of theater accessible to artists from all walks of life.

Structured sessions unfolded, covering an array of topics such as acting appreciation, the historical tapestry of theater, the nuanced dance between art and craft, and the distinctive flavors of comedy and satire. Muhammad Waqar Azeem orchestrated the educational odyssey, weaving together threads of knowledge on topics ranging from the legal aspects of acting to the intricate relationship between dance and theater.

The opening ceremony resonated with insights from senior actor and producer Khawar Loon, and Asma Butt, who shared invaluable experiences with the eager participants. Their words echoed through the lecture hall, providing a glimpse into the rich tapestry of the theatrical world.

As the curtain rises on the next days of the workshop, participants can anticipate deep dives into the realms of creativity for actors and writers, exploration of various schools of thought in theater, and technical intricacies including stage lighting, set design, backdrop music, costumes, and makeup.

Undoubtedly, the PNCA's theater workshop emerges as a beacon of opportunity for emerging and passionate artists, casting a spotlight on the transformative power of theater and its enduring impact on society.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Music Young Women Media All From

Recent Stories

PEMDA plans to develop electro-medical sector

PEMDA plans to develop electro-medical sector

8 minutes ago
 LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan ..

LHC adjourns Parvez Elahi's bail petition till Jan 31

8 minutes ago
 AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz

AC City, IFA inspected eateries at F-6 Markaz

8 minutes ago
 Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace ..

Education plays crucial role in promotion of peace, progress

8 minutes ago
 Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman

Nadeem Jan calls on Governor Balighur Rehman

8 minutes ago
 Condolence reference to mourn Zafar Baig’s demis ..

Condolence reference to mourn Zafar Baig’s demise held

11 minutes ago
Pre-Departure Briefing Program at PE offices launc ..

Pre-Departure Briefing Program at PE offices launched

10 minutes ago
 AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special pers ..

AJK Govt. places 5 per cent quota for special persons in jobs

11 minutes ago
 BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Ja ..

BPSC’s Chairman calls on Home Minister Zubair Jamali

11 minutes ago
 Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI a ..

Toshakhana reference against former chairman PTI adjourned till Wednesday

11 minutes ago
 Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top ..

Pakistani student shines bright globally with Top Cambridge Award in Chemistry

11 minutes ago
 Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of po ..

Commissioner Mardan directs for eradication of polythene bags

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan