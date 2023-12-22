ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Saira Peter arranged special Christmas celebrations here at PNCA, Auditorium on Friday titled "Bethlehem's Christmas".

Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Jamal Shah was the chief guest on the occasion, with Adviser and Culture Expert Muhammad Kashif Irshad and Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayuob Jamali also in attendance and Zafar Francis moderated the overall programme.

The event began with a video message by a Palestinian pastor explaining how Palestinian churches are not celebrating Christmas this year due to the horrific bloodshed and tragedy befalling Palestine's children.

Accompanied by a backdrop of powerful images, Sufi opera singer Saira Peter performed songs themed around Palestine's suffering children, calling for interfaith harmony and an end to violence. The programme also featured video messages of peace from around the world.

In his remarks, Federal Minister Jamal Shah highly praised Saira Peter for collaborating with PNCA to mark Christmas in a befitting manner. He said that the role of the Christian community is of key importance in the prosperity of the country.

The Federal Minister commended Saira Peter's demonstration that music is much more than entertainment, remarking on the power of the Arts to communicate society's issues.

He cited her moving depiction of the Palestinian genocide through a potent combination of songs, carols and images which could not be ignored.

The Minister commented on the irony that dark forces are unleashed upon innocent youth in the very birthplace of Jesus, whose whole life was dedicated to serving humanity and bringing peace in the world.

In his opening, Zafar Francis elaborated the titled Bethlehem and Christmas celebrations. Zafar Francis said that Bethlehem is regarded by Christians as the birthplace of Jesus, Bethlehem is usually bustling with people this time of year, with streets full of holiday decoration and vendors selling ornaments and festive figurines.

He said people often forget that at the time of Jesus' birth the king had called for the killing of boys under two years of age, pointing to similarities with the current atrocities.

The stage was beautifully decorated with eight imported Christmas Trees, lent by Saira Peter and her group. A showreel was also played featuring Saira songs and social work.

The colourful celebration also featured a cake-cutting ceremony which was led by Federal Minister Jamal Shah, DG Ayoub Jamali Saira Peter, Zafar Francis, Muhammad Kashif Irshad and Amna Shah.