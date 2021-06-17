PNCA installs new audio system in its auditorium

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has installed a new audio system in its auditorium under its upgradation program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has installed a new audio system in its auditorium under its upgradation program.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP on Thursday that new audio system was highly advance and updated.

She said new lights system would also be installed under the initiative.

She said that PNCA has started upgradation of its auditorium during COVID-19 restrictions. She said that now PNCA auditorium equipped with full- fledged studio. She said in next phase, new chairs/seats would also be installed in the auditorium.

Dr. Fouzia said PNCA initiating exclusive musical recordings in its auditorium.