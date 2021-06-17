UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Installs New Audio System In Its Auditorium

Umer Jamshaid 24 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:01 PM

PNCA installs new audio system in its auditorium

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has installed a new audio system in its auditorium under its upgradation program

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has installed a new audio system in its auditorium under its upgradation program.

Director General PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed told APP on Thursday that new audio system was highly advance and updated.

She said new lights system would also be installed under the initiative.

She said that PNCA has started upgradation of its auditorium during COVID-19 restrictions. She said that now PNCA auditorium equipped with full- fledged studio. She said in next phase, new chairs/seats would also be installed in the auditorium.

Dr. Fouzia said PNCA initiating exclusive musical recordings in its auditorium.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

7 minutes ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

25 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

25 minutes ago

AED5 billion of weeklong real estate transactions ..

25 minutes ago

China launches first crew to live in core module o ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.