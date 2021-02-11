UrduPoint.com
PNCA Launches Book "darya Ki Tashnagi"

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday launched latest book of famous columnist, poetess and women rights activist Kishwer Naheed "darya ki tashangi".

Author Kashwer Naheed has dedicated this book to four women activists, Tahira Abdullah, Fouzia Saeed, Samar Minallah and Fauzia Minallah.

Speaking on the occasion, Fouzia Saeed DG, PNCA said that this book reflects life, struggle, happiness, sadness, conviction and sensitivities.

She said that Kishwer Naheed is one of the ionic personality to voice the sacrifices of women.

Kishwer Naheed is widely acclaimed for her sharp and incisive poetic expression, for being bold and direct, and, for celebrating the universal human struggle for equality, justice and freedom.

She also praised the selection of poems in the book. DG paid tribute to Kishwer Naheed as a beacon of hope for every women.

Renowned author Noor ul Huda Shah spoke about the unique poetic expressions in the book.

Tahira Abdullah (a senior woman activist) stated that her poem "hum gunahgar aurtein" has become anthem of women universally.

She added that she has received several awards including Sitara-i-imtiaz for her literary contribution towards urdu Literature.

Her written work, spanning for more than four decades, chronicles her experiences as a woman writer engaged in the creative and civic arenas, she stated.

