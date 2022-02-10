UrduPoint.com

PNCA Launches Cultural Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 04:49 PM

PNCA launches cultural activities

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday launched a series of cultural activities in collaboration with The Sadequain Foundation USA to commemorate the 35th anniversary of a legendary master artist, Sadequain

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday launched a series of cultural activities in collaboration with The Sadequain Foundation USA to commemorate the 35th anniversary of a legendary master artist, Sadequain.

The cultural activities would also include a Book Launch: "From the Sketchbook of Sadequain" Art Exhibition: "Mystic Expressions" Film: "Raaz-e-fun", Addressing on the occasion, Minister of State & Chairman, board of Investment Mohammad Azfar Ahsan inaugurated the art exhibition the event began with the opening ceremony of the "Mystic Expressions", a show to pay tribute to the life and artworks of Sadequain.

The paintings displayed linked with National Art Gallery's permanent collection.

The artist during his lifetime gifted more than 100 artworks to the PNCA. After the inaugural ceremony the guests along with the chief guests moved to the amphitheatre outside for the book launch and Film premiere on the life and artworks of Sadequain.

In commemoration of Sadequain's 35th anniversary, Sadequain Foundation USA announced the publication of its latest book titled, From the sketchbook of Sadequain (edition II). The Primary focus of this 260-page book is black and white drawing s in pen and ink. These drawings were done as studies for the final set of drawings which Sadequain made to interpret his quatrains published in his book titled, Rubaiyat-e-Sadequain Naqqash.

The book launch took place right after introduction by PNCA Director General Zahir Shah.AMB Ali Sarwar Naqvi, currently working as the founding executive director of the centre for International Studies and Dr. Mamoona Khan, HOD and professor of Art and Design Rawalpindi Women University were invited as guest speakers to share their experiences and studies about the great artist. Both inspired the audience which included students, ambassadors, bureaucrats also.

The book launch was then followed by the Documentary premiere. Sadequain has been the subject of numerous documentaries in the past by institutions such as ptv's 13-episode serial titled Mojiza-e-Fun, PNCA, GEO tv, and others, but Raaz-e-Fun surpasses all its predecessors in its tone and tenor. The 30-minute Film is written, narrated, and directed by acclaimed award-winning writer and director Waseem Amrohavi. He takes the viewer on a blissful odyssey traversing Sadequain's initial forays into calligraphy and poetry at a young age, then later in life focusing on painting and his meteoric rise on the world stage. The Film highlights the fact that even before the advent of social media, computer or even the television, Sadequain's talent was recognized on all five continents; a fact not many Pakistanis can claim.Moreover, the event was a complete success and the art show is on display at the Grand Hall in the National Art Gallery till a month.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA World Geo TV Film And Movies Social Media Young Rawalpindi Peruvian Nuevo Sol Women Event TV All From Share PTV

Recent Stories

vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V ..

Vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V23 5G to Come with ‘Color Ch ..

27 minutes ago
 Eight women racers participating in Jeep Rally

Eight women racers participating in Jeep Rally

1 minute ago
 Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 5-month hi ..

Thailand's daily COVID-19 cases rise to 5-month high

1 minute ago
 China Expects US to Remove Additional Customs Duti ..

China Expects US to Remove Additional Customs Duties, Sanctions- Commerce Minist ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia's Envoy to EU Receives Bloc's Response to L ..

Russia's Envoy to EU Receives Bloc's Response to Lavrov's Letter on Security - M ..

9 minutes ago
 UK says Russia must pull back troops from Ukraine ..

UK says Russia must pull back troops from Ukraine borders to ease tensions

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>