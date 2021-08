ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) and Lok Virsa Thursday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of veteran actress Durdana Butt. She was 83.

She was on ventilator for last few days and fighting fatal disease Covid-19 here in a local hospital, Karachi, said a press release.