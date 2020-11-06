PNCA, MOCC organized Art Competition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Friday has organized the Art Competition on World Ozone Day 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Friday has organized the Art Competition on World Ozone Day 2020. The works were collected online from all over Pakistan by PNCA and results were announced today on the PNCA Facebook page and social media platforms.

PNCA received more than 170 paintings, videos and sculptures, digital and handmade artwork for this competition on the theme of "Ozone for Life" or "Clean green Pakistan".

The jurors evaluated several arts-based factors and awarded three prizes in two separate categories.

Winners will receive a cash award and participation certificates given to all the participants. The works of the Winners and top ten of both groups will be included in the Annual Calendar of the NOU.