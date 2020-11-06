UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA, MOCC Organized Art Competition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:04 PM

PNCA, MOCC organized Art Competition

Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Friday has organized the Art Competition on World Ozone Day 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) in collaboration with Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) here on Friday has organized the Art Competition on World Ozone Day 2020. The works were collected online from all over Pakistan by PNCA and results were announced today on the PNCA Facebook page and social media platforms.

PNCA received more than 170 paintings, videos and sculptures, digital and handmade artwork for this competition on the theme of "Ozone for Life" or "Clean green Pakistan".

The jurors evaluated several arts-based factors and awarded three prizes in two separate categories.

Winners will receive a cash award and participation certificates given to all the participants. The works of the Winners and top ten of both groups will be included in the Annual Calendar of the NOU.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Social Media Facebook 2020 All From Top

Recent Stories

Smog mitigation cell monitoring burning of crops r ..

2 minutes ago

Research, knowledge, acquisition of technology sho ..

2 minutes ago

Lok Virsa's 10-day "Annual Folk Festival"starts

2 minutes ago

Lukashenko Guarantees New Elections in Belarus Whe ..

2 minutes ago

Promoting Quranic teachings can help build a peace ..

29 minutes ago

Saudi princess robbed of luxury belongings in Pari ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.