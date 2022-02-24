PNCA music classes attracting young generation

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) music classes were attracting young generation to explore and refine their talent

Talking to APP, an official of PNCA Masroor Shah on Thursday said PNCA was providing platform to musicians and artists to nurture their abilities and potential.

The music session was organized under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

Any one can attend these music classes without any age bracket, "We believe in giving musicians and artists the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential."