UrduPoint.com

PNCA Music Classes Attracting Young Generation

Muhammad Irfan Published February 24, 2022 | 03:15 PM

PNCA music classes attracting young generation

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) music classes were attracting young generation to explore and refine their talent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) music classes were attracting young generation to explore and refine their talent.

Talking to APP, an official of PNCA Masroor Shah on Thursday said PNCA was providing platform to musicians and artists to nurture their abilities and potential.

The music session was organized under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

Any one can attend these music classes without any age bracket, "We believe in giving musicians and artists the platform they need to grow and the inspiration they seek to realize their unique potential."

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Young

Recent Stories

Lithuanian President Signs Decree on Declaring Sta ..

Lithuanian President Signs Decree on Declaring State of Emergency Over Ukraine C ..

51 seconds ago
 Leader of Germany's CDU Still Considers Disconnect ..

Leader of Germany's CDU Still Considers Disconnecting Russia From SWIFT Radical ..

52 seconds ago
 Gym clubs set in 137 public sector universities: U ..

Gym clubs set in 137 public sector universities: Usman Dar

54 seconds ago
 AXA posts record profit despite natural disasters

AXA posts record profit despite natural disasters

55 seconds ago
 Uzbek envoy meets COAS, lauds Pakistan's role in r ..

Uzbek envoy meets COAS, lauds Pakistan's role in regional stability

29 minutes ago
 Denmark Closes Embassy in Kiev Over Insecurity - F ..

Denmark Closes Embassy in Kiev Over Insecurity - Foreign Ministry

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>