PNCA 'Music Classes' new session in full swing

The new session of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) 'Music Classes' is in full swing under the supervision of professional musicians and artists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The new session of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) 'Music Classes' is in full swing under the supervision of professional musicians and artists.

According to PNCA, various classes including singing, tabla, painting, calligraphy, photography, guitar, violin, rubab, keyboard, piano, flute, sitar, acting, and dance were being conducted.

A PNCA official told APP that citizens can participate in these classes without any age limit.