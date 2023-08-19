PNCA National Puppet Theater presents "Story of Pakistan"

Open Menu

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Saturday organized a special puppet show titled 'Story of Pakistan' in connection with Independence Day

Director General PNCA Muhammad Ayub Jamali told APP that National Puppet Theatre showcased the skills of its puppeteers featuring vibrant costumed puppets and will present national songs, folk tales, skits and folk dances to provide infotainment.

He said that National Puppet Theatre highlighted Pakistan's independence journey and its historical background. Children along with parents invited to attend the show held at PNCA Auditorium.

According to PNCA, the art of puppetry has long been a part of country culture.

The role of such events in providing the required boost to puppetry and spreading awareness among people, especially the younger generation regarding this craft.

The traditional art of puppetry was dying and PNCA has been struggling for a long time to revive this art, adding that such events would help in reviving this traditional art form.

"The art of puppetry and puppet shows have been a part of Pakistani culture for years and an effort to bring back this art form can be useful for both entertainment and education purposes."

