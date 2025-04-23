PNCA, Nomad Gallery launch Exhibition and Documentary celebrating Kalash Culture

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In a remarkable celebration of indigenous heritage, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Nomad Gallery have jointly launched a collaborative exhibition and documentary screening titled "Rekindling: The Kalash Narrative," spotlighting the vibrant culture and evolving challenges of the Kalash community of Chitral.

The event was inaugurated on Wednesday by Senator Sherry Rehman at Gallery #6, PNCA.

Commending the initiative, Senator Rehman stated, “I am honored to inaugurate Rekindling: The Kalash Narrative, an exhibition that represents the vital work of cultural preservation and indigenous storytelling. The Kalash community is a living treasure of Pakistan’s diverse heritage. Initiatives like this help ensure their traditions and knowledge systems are documented and celebrated.”

Curated by Nageen Hyat, the project is the result of a unique three-part residency program, offering deep explorations into Kalash traditions, beliefs, and daily life. The exhibition features a dynamic collection of artwork by six celebrated artists, each presenting a unique interpretation of Kalash life and landscape.

Among them, Akram Dost Baloch presented compelling imagery reflecting social resilience.

M.A. Bhatti showcased his mastery of portraiture and impressionistic art to highlight cultural narratives.

Ahmed Habib focused on the transformative power of education for Kalash women, while Riffat Khattak captures the region’s landscapes and traditions through delicate watercolors. Samreen Asif explored Kalash women’s stories through contemporary miniature art, and Ejaz Khan showcased stone carvings inspired by Kalash deities and architectural motifs.

A key highlight of the event was the screening of "Rediscovering Greater Chitral," a documentary produced by Nageen Hyat for ptv Global.

The film offers an intimate portrait of Kalash life, underscoring the cultural transformation underway in the region.

“This exhibition is not just about art—it’s about awareness, preservation, and appreciation,” said Nageen Hyat, curator and founder of Nomad Gallery. “Our aim is to preserve and promote the beauty and significance of Kalash culture for a wider audience”, she added.

The exhibition also marks over 40 years of Nomad Gallery’s commitment to promoting contemporary art and empowering women and communities through crafts and cultural initiatives across Pakistan.

Rekindling: The Kalash Narrative will remain open to the public until April 30 at PNCA.

The visitors can experience this profound tribute to one of Pakistan’s most unique and cherished communities.