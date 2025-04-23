PNCA, Nomad Gallery Launch Exhibition And Documentary Celebrating Kalash Culture
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In a remarkable celebration of indigenous heritage, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and Nomad Gallery have jointly launched a collaborative exhibition and documentary screening titled "Rekindling: The Kalash Narrative," spotlighting the vibrant culture and evolving challenges of the Kalash community of Chitral.
The event was inaugurated on Wednesday by Senator Sherry Rehman at Gallery #6, PNCA.
Commending the initiative, Senator Rehman stated, “I am honored to inaugurate Rekindling: The Kalash Narrative, an exhibition that represents the vital work of cultural preservation and indigenous storytelling. The Kalash community is a living treasure of Pakistan’s diverse heritage. Initiatives like this help ensure their traditions and knowledge systems are documented and celebrated.”
Curated by Nageen Hyat, the project is the result of a unique three-part residency program, offering deep explorations into Kalash traditions, beliefs, and daily life. The exhibition features a dynamic collection of artwork by six celebrated artists, each presenting a unique interpretation of Kalash life and landscape.
Among them, Akram Dost Baloch presented compelling imagery reflecting social resilience.
M.A. Bhatti showcased his mastery of portraiture and impressionistic art to highlight cultural narratives.
Ahmed Habib focused on the transformative power of education for Kalash women, while Riffat Khattak captures the region’s landscapes and traditions through delicate watercolors. Samreen Asif explored Kalash women’s stories through contemporary miniature art, and Ejaz Khan showcased stone carvings inspired by Kalash deities and architectural motifs.
A key highlight of the event was the screening of "Rediscovering Greater Chitral," a documentary produced by Nageen Hyat for ptv Global.
The film offers an intimate portrait of Kalash life, underscoring the cultural transformation underway in the region.
“This exhibition is not just about art—it’s about awareness, preservation, and appreciation,” said Nageen Hyat, curator and founder of Nomad Gallery. “Our aim is to preserve and promote the beauty and significance of Kalash culture for a wider audience”, she added.
The exhibition also marks over 40 years of Nomad Gallery’s commitment to promoting contemporary art and empowering women and communities through crafts and cultural initiatives across Pakistan.
Rekindling: The Kalash Narrative will remain open to the public until April 30 at PNCA.
The visitors can experience this profound tribute to one of Pakistan’s most unique and cherished communities.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..
Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt
Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan
Indian woman murders husband over illicit affair with his nephew
No question of physical remand of Imran Khan at this point: SC
PSL X: Abrar Ahmed decides to leave head-nodding celebrations style
The sensational new video song by Hassan Raheem & Annural Khalid is stealing hea ..
Pakistan Navy Hosts Indian Ocean Naval Symposium Preparatory Workshop (Ipw) 2025 ..
Available Now in Pakistan: vivo V50 Lite with 6500mAh Battery, 90W FlashCharge, ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP govt. launches PWMIS to promote e-governance8 minutes ago
-
PNCA, Nomad Gallery launch Exhibition and Documentary celebrating Kalash Culture8 minutes ago
-
Pakistani PhD student receives International Travel Award to attend workshop in UK8 minutes ago
-
LHC holds meeting with provincial bar leaders to discuss judicial reforms18 minutes ago
-
GCWUF celebrates World Book & Copyright Day18 minutes ago
-
PITB conducts training session on smart monitoring of development projects portal18 minutes ago
-
IHC to hear contempt petitions against Adiala Jail admin tomorrow18 minutes ago
-
ANF foils major drug smuggling attempts at Peshawar Airport, courier office18 minutes ago
-
18th International UMR conference concludes28 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'China's Global Opportunities' held at Sargodha University28 minutes ago
-
Country need political stability, facing persistent challenges on its borders: Aleem Khan28 minutes ago
-
Man shoots at, injures his uncle28 minutes ago