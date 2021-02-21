UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Observes Int'l Mother Language Literature Festival

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 08:30 PM

PNCA observes Int'l Mother Language Literature Festival

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collobration with Indus Cultural Forum continued with the legacy of celebrating linguistic and cultural diversity by arranging 6th Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival on Sunday at PNCA.

Speaking on the occasion,   DG PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that Pakistan had a rich cultural tradition and colors of linguistic diversity should be celebrated in all forms.        She said that this festival offered a platform for celebrating all 70 plus languages of Pakistan and encouraged language communities to take action for saving these languages from extinction.            She further added that the festival provided a platform to intellectuals, writers and thinkers representing different languages to come together and present their work on various genres of art, literature, culture and education in mother languages of Pakistan.             Indus Cultural Forum chairperson Munawar Hassan said that this year's festival was reduced to one day due to Covid-19.      He said "We will continue the festival online after this one day."           He said that  the event was meant to pay tributes to living legends who had dedicated their lives to the promotion and protection of Pakistan's mother languages.      .     Secretary Culture Sindh Akbar Laghari said that Sindh government cooperated with other provinces and Federal institutions to promote cultural interaction.

He said that this festival aimed to promote Pakistan's linguistic and cultural diversity by fostering critical thinking and learning through effective use of creative expression in mother languages.   Country Director of Friedrich Nauman Foundation Birgit Lamm in her remarks said that she was thrilled by the enthusiasm which Pakistani people showed for their languages and cultural identity.

She said Pakistan was the only federal country which had only one national language where as in the federal spirit all major languages should be declared National languages.

11 legends from different languages were awarded lifetime achievement awards for their lifelong services for promoting languages and literature of Pakistan.

The legends were paid tributes by scholars and researchers for their legendary services. These included prominent researcher Dr Tariq Rahman, Ahmed Saleem (Punjabi) Dr Fahmida Husain (Sindhi), Hafeez Khan (Seraiki),  Aftab Iqbal Shamim (urdu), Sadullah Jaan Barq (Pushto), Sultan Sukoon (Hindko), Ishaq Soz (Brahui), Munir Badini (Balochi), Hussain Yousifabadi (Balti), Rana Fazal Hussain (Gojri).

Nusrat Zehra presented an overview of creative writings written in the context of Covid.19 where as Khalil Raza talked about scientific response to Covid-19.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Munawar Hassan Education Balti Sunday Event All From Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Deputy Chairman of Suda ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Minister of State for Defence Affairs meets wi ..

20 minutes ago

Turkish cargo aircraft that took off from Sharjah ..

2 hours ago

DEWA organises activities at Innovation Week as pa ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Municipality joins UAE Innovates 2021 activi ..

2 hours ago

Gulffood 2021 will further enhance Pakistan ties w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.