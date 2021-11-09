UrduPoint.com

PNCA Observes Iqbal Day

Tue 09th November 2021

PNCA observes Iqbal Day

The twin cities' schoolchildren reaffirmed Allama Iqbal's message of "Khudi" (Ego) through songs, poetry recitals and speeches on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :The twin cities' schoolchildren reaffirmed Allama Iqbal's message of "Khudi" (Ego) through songs, poetry recitals and speeches on Tuesday.

They had gathered at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) for a special ceremony to observe the national poet's 143th birth anniversary.

Iqbal's ghazal "YA RAB DIL E MUSLIM KO" was favourite among students, with at least two student groups singing the poem during the ceremony.

The ceremony was conducted by host Ariba Tirmzi, who said Iqbal is among the few poets who wrote for children.

His work, some of which is also a part of the national curriculum, preaches virtues, such as helping others in need and humanity, as well as providing lessons to safeguard against flattery, she said.

Shabana Ashraf, deputy director at the PNCA, said the event aimed to educate the new generation about the themes in Iqbal's poetry.

"Iqbal's message of self-reliance for the youth can help students in shaping their character and practical lives," she said.

Earlier, the National Puppet Theatre presented a show where the puppets danced to the musical composition of "Javed kay naam", a poem Iqbal had written for his son.

The students enjoyed and applauded the show, which was based on the children's story ROSHAN MUSTAQBIL & MIR ADNANIn addition, students were also given a visual tour of Iqbal's life, which included photographs of his house in Sialkot, his family members and his academic achievements.

