PNCA observes Kashmir Solidarity Day with cultural and artistic tributes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) In observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day, the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, organized a series of events to honor the resilience of the Kashmiri people and highlight their ongoing struggle for self-determination.

The event commenced with special prayers for the martyrs of Kashmir, the success of the freedom movement, and expressions of unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.

A large number of students, civil society representatives, Kashmiri leaders, and cultural enthusiasts attended the gathering in Islamabad.

Local artists played a significant role in depicting the atrocities committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir. Through music, theatrical performances, and cultural expressions, they illustrated the sacrifices, emotions, and aspirations of Kashmiris in their fight for freedom. Traditional Kashmiri songs and anthems resonated through the venue, stirring deep emotions among the attendees.

The event’s highlight was a series of tableaus performed by schoolchildren, showcasing the relentless oppression faced by Kashmiris under Indian occupation.

The performances vividly portrayed Indian military aggression, the resilience of Kashmiri families, and their unwavering quest for liberation.

Students also participated in speech competitions, boldly exposing India's false claims of secularism and emphasizing its oppressive policies in Kashmir.

A puppet show was staged, symbolizing the brutality inflicted upon innocent Kashmiris, while children held placards and banners condemning India’s occupation.

The event served as a powerful reminder that Kashmir remains a central issue in Pakistan’s national consciousness.

In connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day, the PNCA curated a special photography exhibition at the National Art Gallery, showcasing heart-wrenching images of life under occupation.

The exhibition provided a stark reminder of the hardships faced by Kashmiris, documenting their struggles, protests, and sacrifices through the lens of powerful storytelling.

Speaking on the occasion, PNCA Director General Muhammad Ayoub Jamali reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for Kashmir’s freedom movement.

"For over seven decades, India has illegally occupied Kashmir, suppressing its people with brutal force. Despite these atrocities, Kashmiris continue their struggle, sacrificing their lives for their right to self-determination”.

He continued, “Today, we reaffirm that Pakistan stands with them in this just cause. We urge the international community to take immediate notice of Indian human rights violations and fulfill its responsibility in implementing UN resolutions on Kashmir."

He also called upon the youth to use digital platforms to expose Indian oppression globally, urging them to become the voice of the voiceless through art, literature, and social media activism.

The event concluded with resounding chants of solidarity, as attendees waved the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir, reinforcing the message that Kashmiris are not alone in their struggle.

As the world observed Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan once again reaffirmed its commitment to standing with the Kashmiri people until their inalienable right to self-determination is realized, as promised by the United Nations.