UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Online Talent Hunt Singing, Music Edition In Full Swing

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 02nd May 2021 | 04:10 PM

PNCA online talent hunt singing, music edition in full swing

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) online talent hunt singing and music edition is in full swing with the active participation of young enthusiast from across the country.

Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP on Sunday that any citizen can participate in PNCA online talent hunt singing and music edition.

She said so far 20- week results have been announced by the jury of the talent hunt edition.

Dr. Fouzia said PNCA started this program in December 2020 for the young aspiring singers to present their skills in singing or playing flute, tabla, guitar, violin, keyboard and harmonium.

She said that there are total three categories for the participant's including jury award, people choice award and special award. She said that the winners of jury award and people choice award also paid cash prize each Rs. 5000.

Dr. Fouzia said said amateur singer should join PNCA Talent Hunt group www.facebook.com/groups/pncaofficialTH or whatsapp us their videos at 0334-8980012.

The aspiring singers can post their videos for up to two minutes with following description name, profession, location and age in PNCA Talent Hunt group.

The PNCA Jury on weekly basis announcing the results of the first three winners on Sunday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Music Young December Sunday 2020 Post From WhatsApp

Recent Stories

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed Awards for Childhood ..

27 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis’ attempt to target Khamis M ..

27 minutes ago

TAQA completes $1.5 billion 7-year and 30-year dua ..

2 hours ago

Air Arabia resumes flights to Almaty

3 hours ago

India&#039;s COVID-19 daily cases hold close to re ..

3 hours ago

UN condemns suicide attack on Afghanistan&#039;s L ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.