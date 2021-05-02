PNCA online talent hunt singing, music edition in full swing

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) online talent hunt singing and music edition is in full swing with the active participation of young enthusiast from across the country.

Director General PNCA Dr Fouzia Saeed told APP on Sunday that any citizen can participate in PNCA online talent hunt singing and music edition.

She said so far 20- week results have been announced by the jury of the talent hunt edition.

Dr. Fouzia said PNCA started this program in December 2020 for the young aspiring singers to present their skills in singing or playing flute, tabla, guitar, violin, keyboard and harmonium.

She said that there are total three categories for the participant's including jury award, people choice award and special award. She said that the winners of jury award and people choice award also paid cash prize each Rs. 5000.

Dr. Fouzia said said amateur singer should join PNCA Talent Hunt group www.facebook.com/groups/pncaofficialTH or whatsapp us their videos at 0334-8980012.

The aspiring singers can post their videos for up to two minutes with following description name, profession, location and age in PNCA Talent Hunt group.

The PNCA Jury on weekly basis announcing the results of the first three winners on Sunday.