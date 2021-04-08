PNCA open up regional office at Gilgit Baltistan

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has opened up its regional office at Gilgit Baltistan (GB) which was formally inaugurated by the GB Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture & Archeology, and Youth Affairs Nasir Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has opened up its regional office at Gilgit Baltistan (GB) which was formally inaugurated by the GB Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture & Archeology, and Youth Affairs Nasir Ali Khan.

PNCA Director General Dr Fouzia Saeed, Secretary Tourism, Sports & Culture GB Sumair Ahmed Syed, cultural personality and Secretary Agriculture Zafar Taj and PNCA's board member Taqi Akhunzada were also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Federal Minister for National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mehmood sent a special message expressing his intentions to be actively engaged with GB in future.

He said "I am happy that PNCA has set up this regional office at GB. We will make sure that we contribute to the promotion of the rich culture of GB through cultural activities." PNCA's office is located in a small portion of the Sports Complex in Jutial. This complex features sports and cultural facilities. PNCA has constructed a sound proof audio recording studio within the allocated space, which is fully equipped with latest technology.

It is prepared to record all genres of music. The council intends to talk to the KIU for their interest in setting up a music archives for traditional and modern music of GB. In that case PNCA can share the recorded data with them.

PNCA DG Dr Fouzia Saeed said that "PNCA is a national organization and should have a national presence, in the context of rich culture of GB it was imperative to have a branch office there.

PNCA has setup an audio recording studio and intends to record the legendary artists of GB as well as young emerging talent to be taken at a National and International level," she said and announced that the first recordings would be of the legendary singer and musician Jan Ali from Gilgit. "These recordings will be proved to be a beacon of light for the younger generation," she said.

PNCA's Board member from GB Taqi Akhunzada also hailed this initiative and expressed that this is a historic day. PNCA has a national mandate therefore, its presence in GB is welcomed. He expressed that they would like to see PNCA's presence in Skardu also.