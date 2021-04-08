UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Open Up Regional Office At Gilgit Baltistan

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:06 PM

PNCA open up regional office at Gilgit Baltistan

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has opened up its regional office at Gilgit Baltistan (GB) which was formally inaugurated by the GB Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture & Archeology, and Youth Affairs Nasir Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has opened up its regional office at Gilgit Baltistan (GB) which was formally inaugurated by the GB Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture & Archeology, and Youth Affairs Nasir Ali Khan.

PNCA Director General Dr Fouzia Saeed, Secretary Tourism, Sports & Culture GB Sumair Ahmed Syed, cultural personality and Secretary Agriculture Zafar Taj and PNCA's board member Taqi Akhunzada were also present on the occasion, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Federal Minister for National Heritage & Culture Shafqat Mehmood sent a special message expressing his intentions to be actively engaged with GB in future.

He said "I am happy that PNCA has set up this regional office at GB. We will make sure that we contribute to the promotion of the rich culture of GB through cultural activities." PNCA's office is located in a small portion of the Sports Complex in Jutial. This complex features sports and cultural facilities. PNCA has constructed a sound proof audio recording studio within the allocated space, which is fully equipped with latest technology.

It is prepared to record all genres of music. The council intends to talk to the KIU for their interest in setting up a music archives for traditional and modern music of GB. In that case PNCA can share the recorded data with them.

PNCA DG Dr Fouzia Saeed said that "PNCA is a national organization and should have a national presence, in the context of rich culture of GB it was imperative to have a branch office there.

PNCA has setup an audio recording studio and intends to record the legendary artists of GB as well as young emerging talent to be taken at a National and International level," she said and announced that the first recordings would be of the legendary singer and musician Jan Ali from Gilgit. "These recordings will be proved to be a beacon of light for the younger generation," she said.

PNCA's Board member from GB Taqi Akhunzada also hailed this initiative and expressed that this is a historic day. PNCA has a national mandate therefore, its presence in GB is welcomed. He expressed that they would like to see PNCA's presence in Skardu also.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Sports Music Agriculture Young Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Skardu All From Share

Recent Stories

Russian Embassy in UAE marks 60th anniversary of f ..

34 minutes ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of ..

2 minutes ago

Ramzan food packages distributed

2 minutes ago

CEO Global Cultural Link calls on Chairman PAL

2 minutes ago

GIMS seeks Zakat donations

3 minutes ago

Ousted Myanmar ambassador to UK urges internationa ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.