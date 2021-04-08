UrduPoint.com
PNCA Opens Its Regional Office In GB

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 11:22 PM

PNCA opens its regional office in GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture & Archeology, and Youth Affairs, Raja Nasir Ali Khan Thursday inaugurated Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Regional Office in the GB.

PNCA Director General Dr Fouzia Saeed, Tourism, sports & Culture Secretary Sumair Ahmed Syed, Agriculture Secretary ad a renowned Shena poet Zafar Waqar Taj and PNCA board member Taqi Akhunzada were also present on the occasion.

Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mehmood could not attend the event. He sent a special message expressing his intentions to be actively engaged with GB in future.

He said, "I am happy that the PNCA has set up its regional office in GB.

We will ensure our contribution in the promotion of GB's rich culture through organizing cultural activities time and again." The PNCA Regional Office is located in a small portion of the Sports Complex in Jutial. The PNCA has constructed a sound proof audio recording studio within the allocated space, which is fully equipped with latest technology. It is prepared to record all genres of music.

Dr Fouzia said the first recordings would be of the legendary singer and musician Jan Ali from Gilgit. "These recordings will prove to be a beacon of light for the younger generation," she added.

Taqi Akhunzada while hailing the PNCA's initiative said he would like to see another regional office in Skardu too.

Pakistan Technology Sports Music Education Agriculture Gilgit Baltistan Nasir Skardu

