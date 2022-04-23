UrduPoint.com

PNCA Organises Mehfil-E-Milad For Ladies During Ramzan

Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2022 | 04:48 PM

Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in connection with Holy month of Ramzan organised a Mehfil-E-Milad for ladies here on Saturday

The well-known female Naat khwan presented recitations of Holy Quran, Hamd-e-Allah Ta'ala (praises to the Almighty), Naat-e-Rasul (Salallahoalaihewasalam), Salat (darood)-o-Salam, said a news release.

The speakers rendered homage and discussed the great lessons learned from the life of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), the significance of the Holy month of Ramadan, and its importance for the Muslims.

At the end, all participants prayed for the progress, peace and prosperity of the beloved country.

The following female Naatkhwan presented Naat Shareef; Noor Ul Huda, Hira Ashraf , Aliza Batool, Haroona Bibi , Laiba Shazadi , Iram Nazaqat , Anam Nazaqat,Maryam Asif ,Naseem Akhter ,Farzana Arif , Attira , Sharish , Dr Nagina Sadaf and Ms. Mahmooda Gazia.

