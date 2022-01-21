PNCA organizes Bazm-e-Ghazal"

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday organized "Bazm-e-Ghazal", featuring maestro Ghazal singers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday organized "Bazm-e-Ghazal", featuring maestro Ghazal singers.

The Ghazal Maestro Muhammad Ali along with Sitara Younus presented poetry of iconic poets including Mir, Ghalib, Nasir and Ahmad Faraz at PNCA Auditorium, said a press release issued here.

Bazm-e-Ghazal was organised for the public and the entry was free. A large number music enthusiasts attended the musical night and highly applauded the performances.

COVID-19 SOPS were strictly observed.