PNCA Organizes Bazm-e-Ghazal"
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 21, 2022 | 08:04 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Friday organized "Bazm-e-Ghazal", featuring maestro Ghazal singers.
The Ghazal Maestro Muhammad Ali along with Sitara Younus presented poetry of iconic poets including Mir, Ghalib, Nasir and Ahmad Faraz at PNCA Auditorium, said a press release issued here.
Bazm-e-Ghazal was organised for the public and the entry was free. A large number music enthusiasts attended the musical night and highly applauded the performances.
COVID-19 SOPS were strictly observed.