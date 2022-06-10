UrduPoint.com

PNCA Organizes Comedy Workshop To Revive Quality Comedy On Stage

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2022 | 09:04 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized a one-day comedy workshop and stand up comedy evening on Friday to revive the quality comedy on stage for providing entertainment opportunities to the audience

Amateur artists and professional theatre practitioners participated in a comedy workshop and stand up comedy evening.

Three live musicians (keyboard, drum set and tabla players) supported the performances.

The aims and objectives of this workshop and comedy evening was to create a recreational activity for masses and to revive quality comedy on stage.

Alongwith this, PNCA wanted to provide an opportunity for comedy artists to perform on a broader platform and also provided institutional support to our theatre comedians or artists.

It was an attempt to enhance the taste of quality entertainment and comedy.

During this programme, PNCA paid a tribute to legendary Comedy artists Farooq Qaisar, Aman Ullah, Fareed Khan, Aslam Rana, Ashraf Nirala and others.

More Stories From Pakistan

