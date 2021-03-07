PNCA organizes day-long Arts & Crafts Bazaar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday organized a day-long Arts and Crafts Bazar here at its premises.

Director General PNCA Fouzia Saeed, talking to APP, said that the event was aimed at providing an opportunity to artisans for showcasing their artwork in order to promote arts and culture.

She said that PNCA was making efforts to promote the work of artisans through such cultural events, adding that the day-long event was also an opportunity for the public to go outdoors in a healthy environment during the stress of COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed said PNCA was committed to provide opportunities to young people and artists for nurturing their talent.

The artists also demonstrated artwork including painting, sculpture, calligraphy, ceramics, handmade attire and accessories at the bazaar.