PNCA organizes drama in connection with Kashmir solidarity

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts(PNCA) Friday organized a stage play 'The Daughter of the World is Grieving' in connection with Kashmir solidarity day.

The drama was about the indifference of international organizations against the backdrop of atrocities against women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), said a press release issued here.

The story is based on the oppression of Kashmir women, so that the atrocities against women in particular can be highlighted outside the overall independence movement, especially at a reception for this award-winning Western woman. While she was talking about her work and the protection of women, a man in the hall got up and drew her attention to the atrocities taking place in IIOJK. She promises to try to assess the situation. Later, when she herself goes and sees the atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, she comes back and shakes up her international human rights organization, but the leaders of the organization do not agree with her.

Would have, and explained to her that her name has now been selected for the World prize, now that she would go against global policies. So her reward may be canceled, but she persists in taking action against the oppressors in IIOJK, on which the leaders of the organization persuade her that for the protection of women around the world, If a region has to be ignored then this deal is not expensive, but she would not accept and talk of giving justice to the oppressed women of Kashmir. At last, she is forced to kneel before international policies and she accepts the international award.

In this story, the duplicitous policies of international institutions are exposed and the atrocities against women in IIOJ&K are exposed. The play was written and directed by Ishtiaq Atash. The play was well received by the audience and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.