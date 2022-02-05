UrduPoint.com

PNCA Organizes Drama In Connection With Kashmir Solidarity

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 12:10 AM

PNCA organizes drama in connection with Kashmir solidarity

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts(PNCA) Friday organized a stage play 'The Daughter of the World is Grieving' in connection with Kashmir solidarity day.

The drama was about the indifference of international organizations against the backdrop of atrocities against women in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K), said a press release issued here.

The story is based on the oppression of Kashmir women, so that the atrocities against women in particular can be highlighted outside the overall independence movement, especially at a reception for this award-winning Western woman. While she was talking about her work and the protection of women, a man in the hall got up and drew her attention to the atrocities taking place in IIOJK. She promises to try to assess the situation. Later, when she herself goes and sees the atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, she comes back and shakes up her international human rights organization, but the leaders of the organization do not agree with her.

Would have, and explained to her that her name has now been selected for the World prize, now that she would go against global policies. So her reward may be canceled, but she persists in taking action against the oppressors in IIOJK, on which the leaders of the organization persuade her that for the protection of women around the world, If a region has to be ignored then this deal is not expensive, but she would not accept and talk of giving justice to the oppressed women of Kashmir. At last, she is forced to kneel before international policies and she accepts the international award.

In this story, the duplicitous policies of international institutions are exposed and the atrocities against women in IIOJ&K are exposed. The play was written and directed by Ishtiaq Atash. The play was well received by the audience and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir World Jammu Man Independence Turkish Lira Russian Trading System Stock Exchange May Women

Recent Stories

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator ..

LUMS Vice Chancellor named International Educator of the Year

5 hours ago
 PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

PSL 2022 Match 11 Karachi Kings Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will ..

6 hours ago
 Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say Abo ..

Curious to Know What Fahad & Hania Have to Say About vivo’s V23e? Let’s Hear ..

7 hours ago
 Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

8 hours ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

8 hours ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>