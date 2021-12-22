PNCA organizes events on Quaid-i-Azam Day celebration

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday organized various cultural events in connection with 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday organized various cultural events in connection with 146th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

A painting exhibition, tableau and speech competition were organized aimed to educate youth about the Quaid's vision and his ideology of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

Special events were arranged to highlight and promote ideas and views of the Father of the Nation, particularly on rule of law, the supremacy of the Constitution and upholding of democracy. Around 30 students from various schools participated in the painting competition. A tableau on Quaid ka Pakistan was also held, in which students paid tribute to Jinnah and the country.

They performed on Wattan Ki Matti Gawah Rehna, in front of photographs of notable personalities running in the background. The Quality school Foundation Rawalpindi came in first in the tableau competition.

A teacher remarked that the students were very excited to participate in this competition because of their attachment to such events. "In addition to enjoying an extra-curricular activity, it was also a good opportunity for students to learn more about the life of Quaid-i-Azam and his struggle."National Puppet Theater Pakistan National Council of the Arts has presented theme-based puppet shows including the message-Quaid code performances on various socio-economic issues and their solutions.