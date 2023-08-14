Open Menu

PNCA Organizes Grand Musical Evening To Celebrate Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2023 | 09:16 PM

PNCA organizes grand musical evening to celebrate Independence Day

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has organized a series of colorful cultural activities to celebrate Independence Day on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has organized a series of colorful cultural activities to celebrate Independence Day on Monday.

Singers and artists from all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir performed in the grand culture show held at PNCA auditorium.

The cultural programme included musical evening of National and patriotic song and painting exhibition.

The artists presented famous National songs including Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan, Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhy, Khayaal Rakhna, Shukria Pakistan and others.

The artists performed in the musical evening were include Fazal Jutt, Wahid Bakhsh Faqir, Sajid Ali, Liaqat Ali Baloch, Malangan Group, Zafar Ali and team, Bano Rehmat, Mubashara Hafeez Mesh Baloch, Sunila Baig and Rizwana Khan.

National Performing Arts Group, PNCA also present folk and regional dances in the show.

Meanwhile, PNCA in collaboration with ForArtSake organized a painting exhibition by Ali Azmat curated by Amna Pataudi & Dr. Rahat Naveed.

The show is an ode to the Father of our Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Pakistan's 76th Independence Anniversary.

The exhibition is a unique visual experience incorporating larger-than-life-size paintings and sketches by Ali Azmat.

The painting exhibition will remain on display till August 20.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Jammu Independence Ali Azmat August All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan High Commission, London celebrates 76th I ..

Pakistan High Commission, London celebrates 76th Independence Day

3 seconds ago
 National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark In ..

National flag hoisted at Pakistan House to mark Independence day in New York

41 seconds ago
 AC conducts anti-encroachment operations

AC conducts anti-encroachment operations

43 seconds ago
 President confers civil awards on Pakistani citize ..

President confers civil awards on Pakistani citizens, foreign nationals

6 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain

Rescue 1122 put on high alert during rain

45 seconds ago
 PSA announce 2023-24 World Tour calendar

PSA announce 2023-24 World Tour calendar

46 seconds ago
13 one wheelers arrested during crackdown.

13 one wheelers arrested during crackdown.

48 seconds ago
 I-Day celebrate with full enthusiasm in South Punj ..

I-Day celebrate with full enthusiasm in South Punjab

14 minutes ago
 Inaugural Dubai Calligraphy Biennale begins 1st Oc ..

Inaugural Dubai Calligraphy Biennale begins 1st October

23 minutes ago
 Woman commits suicide in Attock

Woman commits suicide in Attock

14 minutes ago
 Abdullah Gul leads Pakistan's biggest flag rally i ..

Abdullah Gul leads Pakistan's biggest flag rally in Pindi

14 minutes ago
 76th Independence Day celebrated in KP with spirit ..

76th Independence Day celebrated in KP with spirit, national zeal

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan