PNCA organizes grand musical evening to celebrate Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has organized a series of colorful cultural activities to celebrate Independence Day on Monday.

Singers and artists from all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir performed in the grand culture show held at PNCA auditorium.

The cultural programme included musical evening of National and patriotic song and painting exhibition.

The artists presented famous National songs including Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan, Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhy, Khayaal Rakhna, Shukria Pakistan and others.

The artists performed in the musical evening were include Fazal Jutt, Wahid Bakhsh Faqir, Sajid Ali, Liaqat Ali Baloch, Malangan Group, Zafar Ali and team, Bano Rehmat, Mubashara Hafeez Mesh Baloch, Sunila Baig and Rizwana Khan.

National Performing Arts Group, PNCA also present folk and regional dances in the show.

Meanwhile, PNCA in collaboration with ForArtSake organized a painting exhibition by Ali Azmat curated by Amna Pataudi & Dr. Rahat Naveed.

The show is an ode to the Father of our Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Pakistan's 76th Independence Anniversary.

The exhibition is a unique visual experience incorporating larger-than-life-size paintings and sketches by Ali Azmat.

The painting exhibition will remain on display till August 20.