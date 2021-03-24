PNCA Organizes Online "Bethak With Uncle Sargam"

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday organized online Bethak with legend of Puppetry Arts Syed Farooq Qaiser, popularly known as Uncle Sargam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday organized online Bethak with legend of Puppetry Arts Syed Farooq Qaiser, popularly known as Uncle Sargam.

Farooq Qaiser was well known for his fictional puppet Uncle Sargam introduced in 1976 in children's television show Kaliyan.

During online Bethak, he shared his life experience and his distinctions in the field of puppetry. He said that puppetry is thousands years old art of this region, adding his program was never censored.

Farooq Qaiser created the character 'Uncle Sargam' in resemblance to his teacher Mohan Lal from Romania.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Arts from the National College of Arts (NCA).

Later he received a master's degree in Graphic Arts from Bucharest, Romania in 1976 and also trained for puppetry there.

He also received his master's degree in Mass Communication in 1999 from the University of Southern California, school for Communication and Journalism, United States.

Farooq Qaiser started his career in the early 1970s before graduating from the NCA, Lahore, with a short documentary in the English language.

In 1971, his teacher Salima Hashmi got him involved in her children's television puppet show Akkar Bakkar.

In 1976, Qaiser directed and wrote his own puppet show Kaliyan which became Very popular in Pakistan at that time.