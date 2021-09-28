UrduPoint.com

PNCA Organizes Online Lecture On Film Production

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 02:26 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Tuesday organized a special online lecture on one-year certificate programme in film production

Actor, musician, director and film producer Adnan Sarwar delivered a lecture in a online session on PNCA official page and shared his experience with the participants of the course about the understanding of film making.

A group of eighteen students were participating in the lecture.

Adnan Sarwar is a famous actor, director, musician screenwriter and film producer. He made his film debut in Biopic Shah, in which he also played a leading role. His second feature film was "Motorcycle Girl" was based on the real life story of Zenith Irfan, who is thought to be the first Pakistani women to make a solo motorcycle journey across the country at the age of 20.

