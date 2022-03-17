UrduPoint.com

PNCA Organizes Photographic Exhibition

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2022 | 01:24 PM

PNCA organizes photographic exhibition

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would arrange Photographic exhibition 'See Pakistan' on March 19 a solo show by Muzamil Hussain Toori aiming to showcase the hidden talent of the skillfull artist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would arrange Photographic exhibition 'See Pakistan' on March 19 a solo show by Muzamil Hussain Toori aiming to showcase the hidden talent of the skillfull artist.

According to PNCA,Pakistan has some of the most beautiful sights, such as valleys, lush forests, meadows, lakes, towering peaks and much more.

Besides, many famous climbers come to Pakistan to climb the world's tallest and most difficult mountains, such as K2, Nanga Parbat, and Broad Peak, making Pakistan the world's major tourist destination.

Pakistan is blessed with abundant natural and historical riches. Incredible mountain landscapes are set against a backdrop of desert forts and stories of sultans in between are scattered ruins and arid deserts, and capping Pakistan to the north is the western spur of the Himalayan mountain range, including K2, the world's second highest mountain.

Related Topics

Pakistan World March

Recent Stories

PM Imran Khan, Asad Umar challenge ECP notice befo ..

PM Imran Khan, Asad Umar challenge ECP notice before IHC

7 minutes ago
 Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks ..

Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen

45 seconds ago
 13.000 liters sub-standard edible oil recovered, u ..

13.000 liters sub-standard edible oil recovered, unit sealed

48 seconds ago
 Hong Kong's financial systems remain stable amid F ..

Hong Kong's financial systems remain stable amid Fed rate hike, external uncerta ..

50 seconds ago
 Buddhists heritage in Pakistan attracting devotees ..

Buddhists heritage in Pakistan attracting devotees across country

12 minutes ago
 Asymptomatic, mild cases represent majority of COV ..

Asymptomatic, mild cases represent majority of COVID-19 infections in China's Ji ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>