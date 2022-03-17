PNCA organizes photographic exhibition

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would arrange Photographic exhibition 'See Pakistan' on March 19 a solo show by Muzamil Hussain Toori aiming to showcase the hidden talent of the skillfull artist

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would arrange Photographic exhibition 'See Pakistan' on March 19 a solo show by Muzamil Hussain Toori aiming to showcase the hidden talent of the skillfull artist.

According to PNCA,Pakistan has some of the most beautiful sights, such as valleys, lush forests, meadows, lakes, towering peaks and much more.

Besides, many famous climbers come to Pakistan to climb the world's tallest and most difficult mountains, such as K2, Nanga Parbat, and Broad Peak, making Pakistan the world's major tourist destination.

Pakistan is blessed with abundant natural and historical riches. Incredible mountain landscapes are set against a backdrop of desert forts and stories of sultans in between are scattered ruins and arid deserts, and capping Pakistan to the north is the western spur of the Himalayan mountain range, including K2, the world's second highest mountain.