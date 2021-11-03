PNCA organizes puppet show at 'Lok Mela'

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized a puppet show at the seven-day "Lok Mela" at the Open Air Theater, Shakarpurian here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized a puppet show at the seven-day "Lok Mela" at the Open Air Theater, Shakarpurian here on Wednesday.

According to the PNCA, the two-door puppet show was witnessed by a large number of kids and adults.

Colorful puppets and their dynamic impressions were presented on the national anthems and sketches were presented to acquaint the children with the cultural beauty of the country.

The puppets not only entertained the children by drawing folk tales and sketches but also introduced them to the richness of folk culture and traditions.

The puppet show was a regular feature of PNCA's activities to promote culture and traditions in children.