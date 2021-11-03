UrduPoint.com

PNCA Organizes Puppet Show At 'Lok Mela'

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 04:05 PM

PNCA organizes puppet show at 'Lok Mela'

The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized a puppet show at the seven-day "Lok Mela" at the Open Air Theater, Shakarpurian here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized a puppet show at the seven-day "Lok Mela" at the Open Air Theater, Shakarpurian here on Wednesday.

According to the PNCA, the two-door puppet show was witnessed by a large number of kids and adults.

Colorful puppets and their dynamic impressions were presented on the national anthems and sketches were presented to acquaint the children with the cultural beauty of the country.

The puppets not only entertained the children by drawing folk tales and sketches but also introduced them to the richness of folk culture and traditions.

The puppet show was a regular feature of PNCA's activities to promote culture and traditions in children.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Recent Stories

NH&MP briefs more than 1.8 mln road users on safet ..

NH&MP briefs more than 1.8 mln road users on safety

1 minute ago
 Presidents Xi to address CIIE opening ceremony via ..

Presidents Xi to address CIIE opening ceremony via video

1 minute ago
 Effective measures to curb poaching in KP help bri ..

Effective measures to curb poaching in KP help bringing cheer pheasant back into ..

1 minute ago
 Morocco's trade deficit up 25.5 pct in Sept

Morocco's trade deficit up 25.5 pct in Sept

1 minute ago
 NUST retains No. 1 position among Pakistani HEIs; ..

NUST retains No. 1 position among Pakistani HEIs; ascends 2 positions to stand a ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstr ..

UAE provides AED36.7 million to Turkey to reconstruct areas affected by floods, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.