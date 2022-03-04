PNCA organizes puppet show tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Saturday showcased a Puppet Show aimed at entertaining the audience along with family and friends.

The show featured folk dances, stories, theme-based speeches, and skits for children and adults the colorful puppet show revolved around current issues including gender disparity, contrariety in education, and environmental challenges and there will be an exclusive show for kids as well, which ensured infotainment according to the theme.

Due to COVID-19, the puppet shows were being canceled, but the shows were scheduled four times a month as a regular feature by the National Puppet Theatre (NPT) of PNCA.

Such events provide the required boost to puppetry and help people, especially the younger generation to become aware of it, said a press release issued here.

The traditional art of puppetry was dying and PNCA has been struggling so long to revive this art adding that such events help in reviving this traditional art form the art of puppetry and puppet shows have long been a part of Pakistani culture.

The importance of puppetry was such beautiful and colorful art and an effort to bring back this art form can be useful both for entertainment and education purposes.

