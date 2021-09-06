UrduPoint.com

PNCA Organizes Special Online Programs To Pay Tribute To Defence Day Martyrs

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 01:13 PM

PNCA organizes special online programs to pay tribute to Defence Day martyrs

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday organized special online programmes including national songs and stage play to pay tribute to the martyrs the country on Defense Day of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday organized special online programmes including national songs and stage play to pay tribute to the martyrs the country on Defense Day of Pakistan.

According to PNCA, the national songs programme was presented, featuring renowned singers Mahmooda Qamar, Owais Niazi and Hameel Rajput.

A short stage play was presented titled "Wafah Ky Rahi". Renowned artists performed in the play including Anjum Habibi, Nargis Mansoor, Dildar Khan, Janat Khan, Abu Bakar Hussain and Namira Javed.

The online programmes commenced on the PNCA social media page which were hosted by Manazer Hussain.

Apart from the cultural events, the Pakistani nation would pay tribute to its martyrs with traditional zeal and enthusiasm through a number of activities to highlight their sacrifices for defending the motherland.

Different public and private departments will hold special functions and activities including seminars, discussion programmes, photographic exhibitions, painting, poetry, national songs, and debate competitions with the focus on acknowledging the contribution and sacrifices of national heroes.

The print and electronic media will highlight the services of Defence Day heroes' on the day and pay tribute to their extraordinary sacrifices.

Literary and cultural organizations have chalked out a number of programmes to mark the day as well.

