PNCA Organizes Various Cultural Activities To Observe Black Day

Sun 27th October 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Sunday organized various cultural activities to observe Black Day and express solidarity with the Kashmiris brothers who are fighting for their self-determination.

The event was attended by a large number of students from various educational institutions of the Federal capital.

An exhibition of paintings and photographs by eminent artists also arranged at Gallery 11 of PNCA, reflecting the Indian brutality in held Kashmir attracted a large number of visitors from twin cities.

The photographs are narration of the struggle of Kashmiri innocent people who are fighting for their independence and rights of self-determination.

The artists of PNCA also arranged a puppet show highlighting the hardships of the Kashmiri people in Occupied Kashmir.

The puppet show based on the Kashmiri struggle for independence was attended by a large number of students with their parents.

The puppet show also presented Kashmir documentary and dance, Khayali Pulao story, Sindhi Jhumar Raqs, Leva Raqs, Millat ka Pasban , Jeway Pakistan and story Abdullah Ka Gaon for the children.

It may be mention that October 27 is the day, when Indian Armed Forces took over Kashmir by force and made it Indian dominion. In this connection, Kashmiris observe this day, all over the world, as a Black Day.

