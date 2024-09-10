PNCA Pays Musical Tribute To Renowned Composer Master Ghulam Haider
Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Some well-known singers paid musical tribute to the renowned composer Master Ghulam Haider in a beautiful gathering organized by the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday evening.
The singers included Bano Rehmat, Raees Ahmad, Niazi Brothers, and Humera Channa who sang urdu and Punjabi popular songs.
Speaking on the occasion, the Director General PNCA, Muhammad Ayoub Jamali said the work of master composers, singers and instrumentalists is the heritage asset of the country.
The PNCA is putting all its efforts to popularise and preserve it for the future generations.
He said Master Ghulam Haider is the one who initiated the Punjabi school of thought in the film industry while the Bengali school of music was ruling Lahore, the second biggest hub of the film industry in the subcontinent.
Master Ghulam Haider (1908 – November 09, 1953) was a well-known music composer who worked both in the Indian and later in Pakistan film industry after independence.
He changed the face of film songs by combining the popular Raagas with the verve and rhythm of Punjabi music, and also helped raise the status of film music directors.
Master Ghulam Haider is also known for giving a break to the well-known playback singer, Lata Mangeshkar.
In an interview, Lata Mangeshkar herself disclosed on her 84th birthday in 2013, saying “Ghulam Haider is truly my Godfather. It was his confidence in me that he fought for me to tuck me into the Hindi Film Industry which otherwise had rejected me.”
He was the one who introduced and played key-role in giving breakthrough to the Queen of Music Noorjahan when she was only 10 years old in the film Kundan in 1942.
He also introduced Pushpa Hansraj, a very well-known singer in the Indian film industry, and Sudha Malhotra and Surinder Kaur to the Indian Film Industry.
