PNCA, PCF Commemorate Allama Iqbal’s Death Anniversary With Soulful Tributes

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Pakistan Cultural Forum (PCF), here on Saturday held a soulful event to commemorate the death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the national poet, philosopher and visionary thinker whose ideas continue to shape the intellectual fabric of Pakistan.

The day-long programme, held at the PNCA Auditorium, brought together students from various institutions across Islamabad.

The young participants paid tribute to Iqbal’s legacy through impassioned speeches and evocative recitations of his poetry, reflecting on his timeless messages of self-awareness, unity, and cultural pride.

The audience members were visibly moved by the performances.

“I just felt Iqbal’s words come alive on stage. Unforgettable,” remarked one attendee. Another added, “Such cultural gatherings are essential for reconnecting with our roots. A truly inspiring event. Well done PNCA.”

The event also offered opportunities for casual interaction over refreshments, as students and guests engaged in meaningful conversations about Iqbal’s philosophy and its relevance to today’s society.

PNCA expressed its sincere appreciation to the PCF for their collaboration, and to the participating students for their spirited contributions. The Council reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating Pakistan’s cultural heritage and honoring its icons through such initiatives.

