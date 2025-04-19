PNCA, PCF Commemorate Allama Iqbal’s Death Anniversary With Soulful Tributes
Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2025 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), in collaboration with the Pakistan Cultural Forum (PCF), here on Saturday held a soulful event to commemorate the death anniversary of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the national poet, philosopher and visionary thinker whose ideas continue to shape the intellectual fabric of Pakistan.
The day-long programme, held at the PNCA Auditorium, brought together students from various institutions across Islamabad.
The young participants paid tribute to Iqbal’s legacy through impassioned speeches and evocative recitations of his poetry, reflecting on his timeless messages of self-awareness, unity, and cultural pride.
The audience members were visibly moved by the performances.
“I just felt Iqbal’s words come alive on stage. Unforgettable,” remarked one attendee. Another added, “Such cultural gatherings are essential for reconnecting with our roots. A truly inspiring event. Well done PNCA.”
The event also offered opportunities for casual interaction over refreshments, as students and guests engaged in meaningful conversations about Iqbal’s philosophy and its relevance to today’s society.
PNCA expressed its sincere appreciation to the PCF for their collaboration, and to the participating students for their spirited contributions. The Council reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating Pakistan’s cultural heritage and honoring its icons through such initiatives.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PNCA, PCF commemorate Allama Iqbal’s death anniversary with soulful tributes1 minute ago
-
PMA condemns brutal attack on doctor at JPMC21 minutes ago
-
Mirpur police netted most wanted alleged international drug paddler21 minutes ago
-
PTA, FIA conduct joint raid against illegal IMEI tampering, cloning21 minutes ago
-
Kohat police HC secures first position in region31 minutes ago
-
Meeting held to solve electricity related issues of locals31 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle lifter arrested, 11 stolen bikes recovered31 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security in place for 6th PSL match in Rawalpindi: Police41 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio drive1 hour ago
-
Junaid Chaudhry eyes east African market with new sea trade corridors1 hour ago
-
Bandit killed, cop injured1 hour ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan1 hour ago