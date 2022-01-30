UrduPoint.com

PNCA Performing Arts Division Tremendously Activated Its Functions

Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2022 | 11:50 AM

PNCA Performing Arts Division tremendously activated its functions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Performing Arts Division (PAD) has tremendously activated its functions by organizing stage dramas, shows, regional dances and music programmes.

An official of PNCA Masroor shah told APP on Monday that PAD is mandated for the promotion and preservation of the intangible cultural heritage.

It is engaged in organizing different shows and programmes representing provincial and regional heritage.

To achieve its aims, the council focuses on four key strategic thrust nurturing and developing arts, stimulating broad and sophisticated demand by audience, developing capacity and resources and facilitating and enhancing regional and global connectivity.

PNCA has organized a number of mega cultural events to spearhead the development of arts in the country during last one year.

From cultural shows, art exhibitions, craft shows and celebrations of international and national days to festivals, training workshops, youth activities, drama and film screenings, all programmes of PNCA focused on educating masses about the understanding of cultural values and providing quality entertainment to the people', said PNCA official.

