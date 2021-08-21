PNCA planning to resume online weekly talent hunt music edition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is planning to resume online weekly talent hunt singing and music edition

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) is planning to resume online weekly talent hunt singing and music edition.

The arts council has started this special program for the promotion of classical and semi-classical folk music, modern and pop singing among the younger generation and to groom hidden talent at National Art Gallery, an official of PNCA told APP.

Since its inception, the talent hunt program had conducted more than 32 talent hunt online open competitions.

Renowned artists in different specialized music fields were taking auditions of registered participants at PNCA's official social media online group.

The program was postponed due to the fatal accident of DG PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed.

\778