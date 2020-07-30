UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Plans Online Exhibitions, Painting Competition For Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:32 PM

PNCA plans online exhibitions, painting competition for independence day

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has chalked out different programs to be presented online to celebrate Independence Day including online painting competition, photographic exhibition and website launching of the council in connection with the August 14th

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has chalked out different programs to be presented online to celebrate Independence Day including online painting competition, photographic exhibition and website launching of the council in connection with the August 14th.

The council also invited entries for a declamation contest among children titled "Eid Kay Mehmaan" where children are invited to send their speech on topic "Hum Zinda Qaum Hain" by 12th of August to PNCA. For painting competition, they have to send their works in any medium on "Hum Sab ka Pakistan", Exhibition of photographs will bring different prominent personalities of showbiz, performing arts and culture to homes of their fans where they would get to know more about them and have a chat with them.

PNCA website launching, musical program Sur Sajan, short film contest, and Children film festival is also a part of Independence Day Celebrations. A special Eid show was recorded earlier here at the PNCA auditorium in which popular folk singers Javed Niazi and Babar Niazi presented folk and national songs.

Dancers of the National performing arts group added colors to the program by presenting regional and cultural dances. Renowned violinist Ustad Raees Ahmed presented tunes of popular national songs. Renowned artist Laila Zuberi, Batin Farooqi participated in the program which was hosted by the Shamoon Hashmi.

DG PNCA Dr. Fauzia Saeed while speaking on the importance of Independence Day program said that PNCA remained active during ongoing pandemic period to keep the artists and art lover connected through online programs with aim to provide entertainment to the homebound people and opportunity to the COVID19 affected artists from the remote areas.

Independence Day programs are aimed to entertain and educate the youth about our cultural heroes and heritage of the country and to make them realize their responsibilities to work for the uplift of the country, she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Film And Movies Showbiz Sur Independence August From Love

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir joins Pakistan squad in England

7 minutes ago

Male lion died after death of lioness in Islamabad ..

11 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid ..

21 minutes ago

National Ambulance raises emergency preparedness f ..

21 minutes ago

Shehzad Roy tests positive for Coronavirus

22 minutes ago

May Allah protect humanity from pandemic, calamity ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.