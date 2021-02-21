UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Plans To Hold Arts, Crafts Bazar On Every Sunday From Feb 28

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:00 PM

PNCA plans to hold Arts, Crafts Bazar on every Sunday from Feb 28

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to start a colourful and entertaing Arts and Craft bazar on every Sunday from Feburary 28.                                                       The Bazar titled "Sunday k Sunday" aims  to promote opportunities for women artisans,  to  revive craft and to create livelihood for the hundred or skilled women artisians in country.                                                               An official of PNCA told APP that "this is the best opportunity for you  to support your local artists, get gifts for your family and friends and enjoy yourself".                                          PNCA   will be featuring different styles of crafts to promote the traditional embroideries exquisite hand made products of Pakistan.

                 There is dire need to promote  women artisans as the are playing an important role to maintain the identity of cultural heritage of Pakistan and keeping alive the dying crafts for the coming generations,he added.               He said that by displaying their  unique collection of intricate hand embroideries would really encourage their work and boost their morale.                               He said that "this is part of PNCA's post-COVID strategy adding that they still will be careful and follow the SOPs but will also enjoy ourselves in open-air market in the front lawn of the Council".

More Stories From Pakistan

