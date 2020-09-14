UrduPoint.com
PNCA Plans To Promote Puppetry Art Activities

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 03:06 PM

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has planned to promote dying art of puppetry to raise awareness in public about various social issues

According to an official of National Puppet Theatre (NPT), it will be a great initiative of PNCA to revive the most popular folk art.

He said that the puppet show is a regular feature of the council presented by National Puppet Theater (NPT).

The official said that the shows depict folk tales and skits to entertain and educate children regarding social problems including health, education, environment etc.

He said that besides entertainment, these puppet shows are conscious efforts to explain socio-cultural issues and nurture a sense of responsibility among children to combat such evils, he added.

He said that the NPT also organizes shows every year in other cities to highlight important national and international events like Earthquake Victims Day, Kashmir Solidarity Day, Pakistan Day Celebrations, Independence Day Celebrations, World Tourism Day, and Universal Children Day and Quaid-e-Azam Day Celebrations.

These issues are presented in light and interesting manner, but with an underlying sobriety and seriousness through the art of puppetry, he added.

He said that people and children gain knowledge from these interesting musical shows and get transformed through the moral and historical stories acted out by the puppeteers.

The performances not only include serious issues but also the color of Pakistan in the form of folk dances of our four provinces, funny and amusing skits, jokes and infotainment at the full.

